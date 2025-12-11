Indian national gets 90-month US sentence for $2.2 million elder fraud

Washington, Dec 11 A US district judge has sentenced an Indian national to 90 months in federal prison for his role in a sweeping imposter-fraud conspiracy that targeted elderly residents across five Midwestern states and caused intended losses exceeding $2.2 million.

Ligneshkumar H. Patel, 38, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and financial institution fraud and two counts of wire fraud. The court ordered him to pay more than $2 million in restitution, the Department of Justice said.

“Imposter scams are international conspiracies often using US-based money mules to meet victims in person to take their money,” US Attorney Steven D. Weinhoeft said.

In remarks outlining the scheme, prosecutors said Patel and his co-conspirators impersonated law enforcement or federal officials “to defraud people into giving them money, access to financial accounts or other personal information.” The victims were told they needed to surrender their assets for “protection.”

According to court filings, Patel personally travelled to the homes of at least 11 elderly victims in Illinois, Missouri, Iowa, Michigan, and Wisconsin, collecting money and gold worth $2,231,216.99. Prosecutors said he operated within “a major conspiracy that included at least 85 additional victims with an intended loss of more than $6.9 million.”

“This case highlights the serious consequences for individuals who prey on the elderly through sophisticated fraud schemes,” said Matthew J. Scarpino, special agent in charge of HSI Chicago.

Elder fraud prosecutions have risen sharply in recent years in the United States, where federal agencies have intensified efforts to combat cross-border scams often linked to international networks.

India-origin defendants have appeared in several such cases, as authorities in both countries expand cooperation on cyber and financial crime investigations.

