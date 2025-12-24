Indian national Himanshi Khurana murdered in Toronto; Canada-wide warrant issued

Toronto [Canada], December 24 : India's Consulate in Toronto on Wednesday expressed deep shock and sorrow over the murder of Himanshi Khurana, a young Indian national, in Toronto.

In a post shared on X, the Consulate said it was "deeply saddened and shocked by the murder of Ms. Himanshi Khurana, a young Indian national, in Toronto," and extended its "deepest condolences to her bereaved family during this moment of profound grief."

https://x.com/IndiainToronto/status/2003580821349990636?s=20

It has been in close touch with the matter over the past few days and added that all possible assistance is being extended to the family in close coordination with local authorities as the investigation continues.

The statement comes amid details shared by Toronto Police, who said a 30-year-old Indian-origin woman was found murdered in the city and that a Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect who was known to the victim.

The deceased was identified as Himanshi Khurana, a resident of Toronto. Police said they are searching for Abdul Ghafoori (32), also of Toronto, in connection with the case. According to CBC News, investigators said the incident appears to involve "intimate partner violence."

Toronto Police said officers were first alerted late Friday night after receiving a report of a missing person. "On Friday, December 19, 2025, at approximately 10:41 pm, police responded to a call for a Missing Person in the Strachan Avenue and Wellington Street West area," police said.

The search continued overnight. "On Saturday, December 20, 2025, at approximately 6:30 am, officers located the missing female deceased inside a residence," police said, adding that the death was treated as a homicide.

Police said the victim and the suspect were known to each other. Ghafoori is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for first-degree murder, a charge that can result in a life sentence without parole if premeditation and intent are established in court.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor