Indian Navy, Australian Navy strengthen maritime cooperation with successful talks

New Delhi [India], May 14 : In a step towards bolstering maritime cooperation, the 16th Indian Navy-Australian Navy Staff Talks concluded successfully at Kochi on Tuesday.

The talks, co-chaired by Rear Admiral Nirbhay Bapna, Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Foreign Cooperation and Intelligence) from the Indian Navy, and Rear Admiral Jonathan Earley from the Royal Australian Navy, marked a milestone in the collaboration between the two naval forces.

"16th #Indian Navy-Australian Navy, Navy-to-Navy staff talks successfully concluded at Kochi, marking a significant milestone in the maritime cooperation between India & Australia. Co-chaired by RAdm Nirbhay Bapna, ACNS (FCI) & RAdm Jonathan Earley, DCN, Royal Australian Navy, the talks focused on enhancing operational interoperability, MDA & new avenues of cooperation maritime partnership, bridging oceans and deepening ties," said Indian Navy on Tuesday.

The discussions primarily focused on enhancing operational interoperability, Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA), and exploring new avenues of cooperation in maritime partnerships. Both sides expressed commitment to deepening ties and strengthening their collaborative efforts in the maritime domain.

The talks underscored the growing strategic importance of cooperation between India and Australia in the Indo-Pacific region. By bridging oceans, the navies aim to not only ensure security and stability but also promote prosperity and peace in the region, the Indian Navy said.

Earlier, on May 12, INS Kiltan arrived at Cam Ranh Bay, Vietnam and received a warm welcome from the Vietnam People's Navy and Indian Embassy. The visit is part of the Operational Deployment of the Indian Navy's Eastern Fleet. This visit is poised to further strengthen the longstanding friendship and cooperation between the two maritime nations.

India and Vietnam share a comprehensive strategic partnership. Furthering the ties, the visit by the Indian Naval Ship Kiltan is focused on activities including professional interactions, sporting, social exchanges and community outreach reflecting the shared values of both navies. The visit will conclude with a Maritime Partnership Exercise at sea between the Indian Navy and Vietnam People's Navy. The exercise would further enhance the interoperability and exchange of best practices.

INS Kiltan is an indigenous ASW corvette, which was designed by the Indian Navy's Directorate of Naval Design and built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata. INS Kiltan is the third of four P28 Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) corvettes.

