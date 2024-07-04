Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi meets Bangladesh Army Chief in Dhaka

Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 4 : Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi met the Chief of Army Staff of Bangladesh, Gen Waker-Uz-Zaman in Dhaka, the Indian Nacy said on Thursday.

The Indian Navy Chief is currently on a four-day official visit to Dhaka from July 1-4.

The visit is aimed at consolidating bilateral defence relations between India and Bangladesh and exploring new avenues for Naval cooperation, a Navy press release said.

"During his ongoing visit to Bangladesh, Adm Dinesh K Tripathi, CNS interacted with Gen Waker-Uz-Zaman, Chief of the Army Staff, Bangladesh Army at Bangladesh Army Headquarters, Dhaka," the Indian Navy wrote in a post earlier today.

"The two Principals discussed longstanding & robust ties b/n the two nations; & initiatives for enhancing defence cooperation & exploring further avenues in areas of #training & joint exercises between the armed forces of Bangladesh & India," it added.

India and Bangladesh share bonds of history, language, culture, and a multitude of other commonalities. The excellent bilateral ties reflect an all-encompassing partnership based on sovereignty, equality, trust, and understanding that goes far beyond a strategic partnership.

On Wednesday, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi called on Chief of Air Staff of the Bangladesh Air Force Air Marshal Hasan Mahmood as part of his ongoing visit to the neighbouring country.

During their interaction, the long-standing and strong ties between the two nations were highlighted, and initiatives for enhancing cooperation in the field of training, joint exercises, and interoperability were discussed.

Navy Chief had also met Major General Tarique Ahmed Siddique (Retd), Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh.

Their discussions focused on enhancing long-standing relations between the two nations through defence cooperation.

"Indian Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi interacted with Maj Gen Tarique Ahmed Siddique (Retd), Security Advisor to Prime Minister of Bangladesh in Dhaka. Discussions focused on enhancing the long-standing relations between the two nations through defence cooperation. Aligned Visions & Outlook of both countries Bangladesh Vision 2041 & Indo-Pacific Outlook of Bangladesh, and India's Vision 2047: ViksitBharat, vision SAGAR were highlighted," the Indian Navy said in a post on X.

Further, the Indian Navy Chief also called on Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday.

During the discussions that took place on July 2, the Prime Minister of Bangladesh appreciated India's contribution to Bangladesh's War of Liberation in 1971.

"Adm Dinesh K Tripathi, CNS, on an official visit to Bangladesh, called on HE Sheikh Hasina, Hon'ble Prime Minister of Bangladesh, on July 2, 2024. During discussions, the PM of Bangladesh recalled & appreciated India's contribution to Bangladesh's War of Liberation in 1971," the Indian Navy said in a post on X, following the meeting between the Indian Navy Chief, and Sheikh Hasina.

"CNS apprised the PM regarding the progress of ongoing bilateral maritime engagements b/n the Indian Navy & the Bangladesh Navy," the post read further.

