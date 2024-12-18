Indian Navy chief meets Indonesian Armed Forces Commander to strengthen naval cooperation

Jakarta (Indonesia), December 18 : Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi met General Agus Subiyanto, Commander of the Indonesian Armed Forces, to discuss strengthening bilateral defense ties, with a particular focus on enhancing naval cooperation, during his four-day official visit to Indonesia.

According to the Indian Navy spokesperson, the discussions also aimed to strengthen information sharing, capacity building, and collaboration in the defense industry between India and Indonesia. The visit, which took place from December 15 to December 18, was part of ongoing efforts to further consolidate bilateral defense relations between the two countries.

This visit is part of ongoing efforts to further consolidate bilateral defence relations between India and Indonesia, in line with the deepening Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with a focus on enhancing Naval Cooperation.

The details of the meeting were shared in a post on X by the Spokesperson of the Indian Navy: "The details of the meeting were shared in a post on X by the Indian Navy spokesperson: "Adm Dinesh K. Tripathi, CNS, met Gen Agus Subiyanto, Commander of the Indonesian Armed Forces in Jakarta, Indonesia."

"Discussions were held to further consolidate and expand the existing defense cooperation, focusing on enhancing information sharing, capacity building, collaboration in the defense industry, and exploring new avenues for operational interactions and cooperation. These discussions aim to strengthen the bilateral relationship between India and Indonesia," the post added.

Earlier on Wednesday, CNS Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi met Indonesia's Minister of Defense, Lt General Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin (retd), to discuss growing defense ties, with a focus on measures to further consolidate maritime cooperation, including operational engagements and joint training initiatives.

According to a Press Release by the Ministry of Defence (MoD), "The visit underscores the strong maritime relations between the two countries conforming to the shared vision of India-Indonesia Maritime Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific".

The existing maritime cooperation between the navies of India and Indonesia encompasses a range of activities, including joint exercises, port visits, and training initiatives aimed at building capacity. Currently, the 43rd India-Indonesia Coordinated Patrol is underway along the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

Earlier, MoD had also stated, "Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi's engagements in Indonesia are expected to further strengthen the bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two navies, ensuring enhanced collaboration in areas of mutual interest."

