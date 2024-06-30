Indian Navy Ship Ranvir arrives in Bangladesh for operational deployment

Dhaka [Bangladesh ], June 30 : Indian Naval Ship Ranvir arrived in Bangladesh's Chattogram on June 29, as part of an operational deployment and will participate in multiple engagements and maritime exercises, the Ministry of Defence said in a press release.

INS Ranvir of the Eastern Fleet under the aegis of the Eastern Naval Command, was accorded a warm welcome by the Bangladesh Navy.

"The visit will further strengthen the longstanding friendship, cooperation as also robust interoperability between both nations through a series of engagements and activities aligned with the Government of India's focus on Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR)," the Ministry stated.

The visit by the ship comes just after Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's state visit to India from June 21-22

During the visit, personnel from the Indian and Bangladesh navies will engage in a wide range of professional interactions including Subject Matter Expert Exchange (SMEE), cross-deck visits, community outreach, and friendly sports fixtures aimed at further strengthening existing mutual cooperation and maritime linkages between both navies and nations.

On completion of the harbour phase, INS Ranvir will participate in a Maritime Partnership Exercise (MPX)/ PASSEX, a passing exercise with ships of the Bangladesh Navy.

"INS Ranvir is a Rajput Class Guided Missile Destroyer which has undergone an upgrade with state-of-the-art weapons and sensors, the majority being indigenous reiterating the Indian Navy's steadfast focus on Aatmanirbharta," the release added.

