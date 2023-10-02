Indian Navy's First Training Squadron warships reach Malaysia

Port Klang [Malaysia], October 2 : As part of the Indian Navy's long-range deployment in South East Asia, the ships of First Training Squadron (1TS) -INS Tir, INS Sujata, and ICGS Sarathi are on a visit to Port Klang, Malaysia from September 30 to October 23, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Monday.

During the visit, the activities being undertaken by the crew of 1TS include various professional and community interactions, training exchanges, cross-deck visits and sports fixtures with personnel of the Royal Malaysian Navy, as well as ships, open for visit of school children, the ministry said.

The deployment of 1 TS is aimed at exposing the trainees to the sociopolitical, military and maritime linkages of India with the friendly countries in the Indian Ocean Region and strengthening bilateral engagements between the two Navies, it added.

Earlier, the ships of the First Training Squadron, comprising Indian Navy Ship (INS) Tir, INS Sujata, INS Sudarshini and ICGS Sarathi visited Phuket, Thailand from September 25 to 28 as part of a long-range training deployment.

"Senior Officer of 1TS, Captain Sarvpreet Singh along with Commanding Officers of ships called on Rear Admiral Puchong Rodnikron Chief of Staff, Third Naval Area Command," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

Moreover, to greet them, a reception was hosted onboard INS Tir for the Chief of Staff, Third Naval Area Command along with RTN officers and members of the Indian Diaspora.

According to the statement, the ships were open for visitors. Children from different schools were also taken on a guided tour of the ships.

"The trainees of 1TS visited the Naval Academy at Phang Nga Naval Base," the statement added.

Their visit witnessed personnel from both the Navies actively engaged in cross-training visits, professional interaction, sports fixtures and joint yoga sessions.

"As part of the Maritime Training Partnership Exercise with Royal Thai Naval Ship Klaeng, cross-embarkation of trainees, manoeuvres, approaches for replenishments at sea were conducted," the statement stated.

Moreover, their visit reinforced maritime linkages and consolidated the strong friendship between the two Navies.

