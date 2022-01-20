Indian Navy's P8I aircraft participates in multinational exercise Sea Dragon at Guam, USA

The Indian Navy's Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance Aircraft P8I participated in the multinational Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) Exercise Sea Dragon-22 that concluded at Guam, USA on January 19, 2022.

The exercise was aimed to enhance interoperability among participating nations by evolving common tactics in response to emerging traditional and non-traditional security challenges in the maritime domain.

Naval aircraft from six navies -- USA, India, Japan, Canada, Australia and South Korea -- participated in the exercise. These aircraft included P8A, P8I, P1, CP140 Aurora and P3C Orion maritime reconnaissance aircraft.

India's aircrew also undertook professional interaction with other participants from friendly foreign countries.

( With inputs from ANI )

