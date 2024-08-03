Indian Navy's submarine INS Shalki visits Sri Lanka

Colombo [Sri Lanka], August 3 : Indian Navy's submarine, INS Shalki, is currently in Colombo, Sri Lanka on a two-day visit from August 2 to 4, the Indian Navy stated.

The submarine was accorded a ceremonial reception by the Sri Lanka Navy on August 2.

INS Shalki is a 64.4 m long submarine with a crew of 40 and it is commanded by Commander Rahul Patnaik.

During the submarine's stay in Colombo, personnel of the Sri Lanka Navy are expected to visit the submarine to take part in an awareness programme on its operational features.

Moreover, the crew members of the submarine are expected to explore some of the tourist attractions in the country.

During the visit, the Commanding Officer is scheduled to call on the Commander of the Western Naval Area, Rear Admiral WDCU Kumarasinghe, followed by a visit and briefing of Sri Lankan Navy personnel onboard.

Moreover, personnel from the High Commission of India in Sri Lanka and Sri Lanka Defence Forces are also scheduled to visit the submarine, the Indian Navy said.

India and Sri Lanka have a legacy of intellectual, cultural, religious and linguistic interaction, and the relationship between the two countries is more than 2500 years old.

Both countries share a broad understanding of major issues of international interest.

