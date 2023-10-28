Indian-origin ex-cop barred from policing over 'inappropriate behaviour'

London, Oct 28 An Indian-origin former cop has been barred from policing after a misconduct hearing in the UK found that he breached the professional standards of behaviour by allegedly touching a woman inappropriately while on duty in 2021.

Sergeant Anish Sharma, who was based on the West Area Command of the Metropolitan Police, was added to the Barred List held by the College of Policing at a misconduct hearing which concluded on Friday.

The misconduct panel heard that on July 30, 2021 Sharma attended a party in the Thames Valley area.

Whilst in the garden, he inappropriately touched a woman without her consent by putting his hand on her thigh and then exposed himself to her, the Met Police statement said.

The woman told a third party, who relayed this information back to Sharma. This individual and Sharma subsequently engaged in communication, some of which was deleted by Sharma, prior to his arrest and subsequent interview.

A day after the incident, Sharma was arrested by officers from Thames Valley Police on suspicion of sexual assault by touching and he was suspended from duty.

The criminal investigation was later closed with no further action and a gross misconduct hearing arranged. On April 3, 2023 Sharma resigned from the Met.

The hearing, which began on July 12 this year, found that Sharma breached professional standards of behaviour with regards to honesty and integrity, discreditable conduct, equality and diversity, and authority, respect and courtesy.

It also found that Sharma would have been dismissed without notice were he still in post.

"Sharma’s actions were both appalling and cowardly. Following his completely inappropriate behaviour, he then engaged in improper communications with a third party, before deleting a number of messages prior to his arrest and subsequent interview," Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson, in charge of policing for West Area, said.

"Clearly he has shown himself to be someone who falls well below the standards we expect from our officers and staff, and the panel have made the right decision to ensure he will never work in policing again,” Wilson said in a statement released by the Met Police.

Being placed on the Barred list, Sharma cannot be employed by police, local policing bodies, the Independent Office for Police Conduct or Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor