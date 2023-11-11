Indian-origin Jag Bains makes history as he becomes first Sikh-American winner of US reality show "Big Brother"

Washington, DC [US], November 11 : A 25-year-old Sikh American, Jag Bains, who is an entrepreneur and owner of a truck company hailing from Washington has etched his name in the annals of reality television as the first Sikh American to win the acclaimed US show "Big Brother", Khalsa Vox reported.

The 100-day-long season concluded with Bains' win over other formidable competitors in the show, including professional swimmer Matt Klotz and DJ Bowie Jane.

Even before entering the "Big Brother" house, Jag Bains had several other accomplishments too.

Now, as the season's victor in its 25th iteration, Bains has secured his place in history as the first Sikh American to claim the ultimate prize, according to Khalsa Vox.

The official announcement was made on the "Big Brother" social media X, stating that Bains would be taking home a whopping prize of USD 750,000.

His fans worldwide expressed excitement and congratulated him on his victory, Khalsa Vox reported.

In a post-win interview with host Julie Chen-Moonves, Bains expressed his satisfaction with the victory. "To be able to win this with integrity and loyalty the whole time is exactly what I wanted to do," he said, emphasizing the importance of maintaining authenticity throughout the competition.

Bains has now joined the ranks of the groundbreaking winners of "Big Brother" in the US.

Last year, Xavier Prather broke records as he became the first black individual to seize victory, whereas, in 2022, Taylor Hale made history as the first Black woman to claim the title.

Bains moreover, became the third consecutive winner to make history, adding another layer to the diverse and inclusive legacy of the show, according to Khalsa Vox.

"Big Brother" season 25, aired on CBS, attracted audiences with its unique challenges, alliances and unexpected twists.

Bains started his journey from a determined houseguest to the first Sikh-American winner of the US version of "Big Brother, which will undoubtedly leave an ineffaceable mark on the show's history.

As the season came to an end, Jag Bains stood tall as a symbol of diversity, breaking barriers, and proving that authenticity and perseverance can lead to victory in the competitive world of reality television, Khalsa Vox reported.

Following his victory, the "Big Brother" family and fans worldwide joined in congratulating Bains on his historic win.

