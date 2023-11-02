Indian-origin physiotherapist charged in connection with sexual assault in Canada

Toronto, Nov 2 A 53-year-old Indian-origin physiotherapist has been arrested and charged in connection with sexually assaulting a victim at his clinic in Canada's Ontario province, police said.

Iraj Daneshvar was arrested after police received information on October 23 that a victim was sexually assaulted during a physiotherapy visit at a clinic in the area of Yonge Street and Centre Street in Richmond Hill.

Investigators with the York Regional Police charged Daneshvar with one count of sexual assault causing bodily harm on October 30.

Police believe there may be more victims and are urging anyone with more information to come forward.

In August this year, 55-year-old Ajay Gupta was arrested in Toronto for allegedly sexually assaulting two women during job interviews.

Toronto Police said that during the interviews, Gupta would instruct the victims how to meditate and then sexually assault them.

In June, Gurpartap Singh Walia and his son Sumrit Walia were arrested and charged in Calgary for sexually assaulting and exploiting multiple teenage girls over the course of several months.

An investigation by the Calgary Police Service Child Abuse Unit found that the duo provided girls, not of consenting age, alcohol, vapes and drugs in exchange for sex.

