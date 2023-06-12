Indian-origin Priti Patel, Kulveer Ranger in Boris Johnson's honours list

London, June 12 British Ind Priti Patel and Kulveer Singh Ranger have been rewarded in former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's honours list, which came hours before he stepped down as an MP.

The honours list, a tradition granted to outgoing Prime Ministers, included 38 honours and seven peerages, and was approved by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak nine months after Johnson stepped down as premier.

Former Home Secretary Priti Patel was named Dames Commander of the Order of the British Empire, while Ranger, former director of transport, was elevated to the Lords.

Patel, 51, served as Home Secretary under Boris Johnson beginning July 2019, and tendered her resignation from the post in September 2022, just before the appointment of Liz Truss as Prime Minister.

A day after Johnson's resignation last week, Patel praised the leader calling him as the UK's "most electorally successful Prime Minister since Margaret Thatcher".

"Boris Johnson has served our country and his constituency with distinction. He led the world in supporting Ukraine, got Brexit done, and was our most electorally successful Prime Minister since Margaret Thatcher. Boris is a political titan whose legacy will stand the test of time," Patel tweeted.

Ranger was chosen as the Director for Transport Policy after Johnson won the Mayoral election in May 2008.

"It is with great pride I can confirm that I have been elevated to the House of Lords. This recognition is not just mine but I share with my family and friends, the Sikh community, and many industry colleagues and Conservative friends all of whom I've had the pleasure to be supported by and stand shoulder to shoulder with over the last 25 years," Ranger wrote in a tweet, thanking Johnson.

"I am proud of what we achieved but now look forward to continuing to champion and improve the things that I am passionate about in the years ahead," Ranger wrote.

In 2011, Ranger became the Director for Environment and Digital London and his work resulted in a record fall in bike thefts, according to a BBC report.

Born to Sikh immigrant parents in Hammersmith in West London, Ranger is also a special adviser to the UK government on digital strategy.

He has an honours degree in architecture from University College London, and a business diploma from Kingston Business School.

The list honoured Conservative politic Jacob Rees-Mogg and Simon Clarke with knighthoods.

Martin Reynolds, a senior civil servant and Johnson's former principal private secretary, was given an Order of the Bath award for public service.

Reynolds had invited people to a "bring your own booze" party at the Downing Street garden when Britain was under lockdown in May 2020.

Labour Party deputy leader Angela Rayner called Johnson's honours list a "sickening insult".

Johnson stepped down as a Conservative MP on June 9 after claiming that he was "forced out of Parliament" over the Partygate scandal.

