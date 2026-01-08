Indian-origin Sujit Singh seeks Democratic nod in New Jersey’s 12th

Washington, Jan 8 Sujit Singh, a technology professional and community advocate who narrowly lost a mayoral race last year, is seeking the Democratic nomination for New Jersey’s 12th Congressional District, centring his campaign on human services, inclusion, and grassroots politics.

“For several years I’ve been involved in nonprofit human services, and I do not see it is represented in our township and our county and across New Jersey,” Singh told IANS in an interview, explaining his decision to run for Congress.

Singh said the four-county district is diverse but underserved in key policy areas. “We do see a great need to strengthen human services,” he said, adding that he wants to stand with low-income families, immigrant communities, seniors, and young people to ensure “we have opportunity for all.”

His personal journey is a central part of his campaign message. Singh said he grew up in Jhajjar in Haryana near New Delhi in a farming family and spent years working in agriculture while attending school.

“I belonged to a farming family for generations,” he said, recalling long hours spent on the farm during middle school, high school, and school holidays.

After completing an engineering degree, Singh said he migrated to the United States in 1998 for work. He recalled arriving with limited resources. “I had only $90 when I landed in the US,” he said, describing the country as “a country which is built by immigrants, really hardworking immigrants, skilled labour.”

He said his employer supported him from his first day, allowing him to establish himself professionally and build a life in New Jersey. Singh said he later raised a family in West Windsor and considers the area home.

Singh said he has since built a career spanning more than three decades in technology consulting and public-sector work, with a focus on large-scale programs that deliver direct benefits to families and children.

“I chose this work, which resonates with my values,” he said, noting that his professional experience has shaped how he views public policy and governance.

His experience in electoral politics includes a run for mayor of West Windsor last year, where he said he came within 164 votes of winning.

“I ran for mayor and last year and came really close to winning,” Singh said, describing the campaign as a strong grassroots effort.

That campaign, he said, helped define his approach to the congressional race. “My core campaign work is the grassroots level,” Singh said, recalling that his mayoral run involved knocking on more than 8,000 doors in just over two months. “Connecting to the people right on the door, listening to them” remains central to his strategy, he said.

Singh emphasised the demographic diversity of New Jersey’s 12th District, pointing to significant Asian, Hispanic, and Black populations, alongside a large immigrant and small-business community. “It’s a really diverse and proud to be a strong, thriving and district,” he said.

He argued that despite this diversity, issues related to human services and disability support have not received enough attention. Singh pointed to his years of nonprofit work supporting adults with disabilities, saying it gave him insight into how federal decisions affect everyday lives.

He said he worked closely with caregivers, social workers, and local leaders to improve the quality of life and expand services.

On the campaign trail, Singh said he has seen growing support across communities. “I am receiving support from every town safe, every neighbourhood,” he said, adding that more than 200 supporters have already committed to volunteer with his campaign.

He stressed that the backing extends beyond Indian Americans to include South Asian, Hispanic, and other communities.

Singh also addressed foreign policy, highlighting the role of Congress in shaping US alliances and national security. He described New Delhi as a key strategic partner and vowed to strengthen India-US ties.

New Jersey’s 12th Congressional District has been represented by Democrats for decades and is considered a politically significant seat.

