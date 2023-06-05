Indian-origin woman banned from teaching in UK for committing fraud

London, June 5 An Indian-origin woman has been banned from teaching by the UK's Department of Education for a minimum of two years for concealing charges of fraud against her from a school where she joined in 2018.

Dipti Patel moved to Bolton from London when she became the head of physical education at Manchester Academy in Moss Side in 2018, The Bolton News reported.

Patel said one of the reasons for the move was an armed burglary at her home, and the family made an insurance claim for tens of thousands of pounds after the incident.

But an investigation found that it was a contrived burglary and that the insurance claim was fraudulent.

Patel was charged with an offence under the Fraud Act but it was only when she was convicted, she told the school about the case.

She also lied on an application for leave, saying it was to take a child to an appointment when it was to attend St Albans Crown Court, the report said.

She was then referred to the Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) by the Manchester Academy.

"Teachers must have proper and professional regard for the ethos, policies and practices of the school in which they teach, and maintain high standards in their own attendance and punctuality," an independent panel that looked into Patel's conduct, said in its report.

"The panel finds that the conduct of Mrs Patel fell significantly short of the standards."

On May 12, the panel recommended a ban from the profession for a minimum of two years, which was accepted by the Department for Education.

According to the prohibition order, Patel cannot teach in any school, sixth form college, relevant youth accommodation or children's home in England.

The panel stated that Patel has a right of appeal to the King's Bench Division of the High Court.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor