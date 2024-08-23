Indian passenger bus plunges into Nepal river, 14 bodies retrieved

Kathmandu [Nepal], August 23 : Fourteen bodies were retrieved from the accident site in Nepal where a passenger bus bearing Uttar Pradesh number plate plunged into a river in Nepal's Tanahun district, a spokesperson for Nepal's Armed Police Force said on Friday.

Kumar Neupane, Spokesperson for the Armed Police Force in Nepal said that 14 bodies have been retrieved from the river.

Earlier today, a passenger bus bearing Uttar Pradesh number plate and with at least 40 people onboard plunged into the Marsyangdi river in the Tanahun district, Nepal police said.

"The bus bearing number plate UP FT 7623 plunged into the river and is lying on the bank of the river," DSP Deepkumar Raya from the District Police Office Tanahun confirmed toover phone.

As per the official, the bus was on its way to Kathmandu from Pokhara when the mishap took place.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner said, "Regarding the Nepal incident We are establishing contact to find out if any person from Uttar Pradesh was on the bus."

Sub-Divisonal Magistrate Maharajganj is being sent to Nepal and the Additional District Magistrate of Maharajganj will coordinate, the Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner said.

Further details are awaited in the incident.

