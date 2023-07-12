Indian potato imports from Bhutan to continue without import license for another year

Thimphu [Bhutan], July 12 : The import of potatoes in India from Bhutan will continue without any import license for another year, Bhutan Live reported citing the notification by the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

A similar exemption has also been made for areca nut export.

Earlier, the Indian government had given import exemption for potatoes from Bhutan for a year, which ended on June 30.

The new import notification on potatoes signed by the Director General of Foreign Trade states, “Import of potatoes from Bhutan is permitted freely, without any license, up to the 30th of June, 2024.”

Potatoes from Bhutan are exported to India via Samtse, Phuentshogling, Gelephu, and Samdrup Jongkhar.

“So far, we have exported 183 metric tonnes of potatoes from our Samdrup Jongkhar auction yard which comes to about Nu 4.1 M. Accordingly, from the Phuentshogling auction yard, we have exported 290 metric tonnes which amounts to Nu 5.4 M,” Bhutan Live quoted Dorji Tashi, the CEO of Food Corporation of Bhutan, as saying.

In a separate notification by India’s Directorate General of Foreign Trade, Bhutan can also export 17,000 metric tonnes of fresh areca nut to India without meeting the minimum import price.

The export of these commodities is facilitated by the Food Corporation of Bhutan and areca nut export is mostly facilitated by private traders.

“Areca nut rarely comes to the FCB. Nevertheless, we have managed to export a little over 200 metric tonnes of areca nuts from our auction yard in Samtse,” Dorji Tashi added.

Previously, areca nuts were only exported from Phuentshogling.

According to the new notification, apart from Phuentshogling, areca nut export will also be allowed through Chamurchi, a neighbouring border town in Samtse, Bhutan Live reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor