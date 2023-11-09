Indian Sellers Collective launches 'Desi Wali Mithai' campaign; exhorts citizens to shun foreign food items

New Delhi, Nov 9 Diwali is synonymous with sumptuous sweets and delicacies and keeping with this emotion, Indian Sellers Collective, an umbrella body of trade associations and sellers across the country has launched the 'Desi Wali Mithai' campaign.

The campaign aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ‘Vocal for Local’ initiative and urges Indians to embrace the spirit of festivities by enjoying traditional sweets like kaju barfi, gulab jamun, rasogolla, and shunning foreign food items like cakes, chocolates, pastry, soft drinks etc.

The 'Desi Wali Mithai' campaign will be amplified across digital platforms and highlight the intrinsic role traditional sweets have played been playing in festivals like Diwali across the country for generations.

The main objective of this initiative is to foster a renewed sense of pride in our homegrown culinary heritage while urging individuals to veer away from foreign foods during the festivities.

“Organisations like the WHO are propagating a skewed narrative that appears to serve the interests of multinational corporations looking to expand their products within the Indian market. It is crucial that we speak out against these modern-day forms of colonialism. We must challenge the introduction of regulations like FOPNL, which aim to present foreign foods as healthier than traditional Indian foods. Our culinary heritage deserves to be celebrated and protected,” said Abhay Raj Mishra, Member and National Coordinator, Indian Sellers Collective.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor