Indian Special Envoy meets Afghan Foreign Minister to discuss bilateral cooperation and investment opportunities

Kabul [Afghanistan], April 28 : Indian Special Envoy Anand Prakash met with Amir Khan Muttaqi, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), to discuss the strengthening of political ties, trade, transit cooperation, and regional developments, an official press release by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan stated.

The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral relations and advancing cooperation in both economic and diplomatic spheres.

During the discussions, FM Muttaqi underscored the significance of expanding diplomatic and economic relations between Afghanistan and India.

Highlighting the positive environment for investment in Afghanistan, he encouraged Indian investors to capitalise on the available opportunities, particularly in sectors where Afghanistan is seeking international collaboration and expertise.

In addition to economic topics, FM Muttaqi emphasised the necessity of facilitating people-to-people contact between the two countries, stated the press release.

He stressed the urgent need to normalise visa issuance processes for businessmen, patients seeking medical care, and students pursuing education, which he noted would significantly enhance bilateral ties and foster greater trust between the nations.

Indian Special Envoy Anand Prakash reaffirmed India's commitment to its relationship with Afghanistan, expressing optimism about deepening cooperation in various sectors. He reiterated India's intention to continue its assistance to Afghanistan. He expressed interest in investing in infrastructure projects, including the resumption of development initiatives that were previously suspended, as stated in the press release.

The meeting concluded with both sides emphasising the importance of boosting bilateral engagement, streamlining visa procedures to facilitate greater mobility, promoting the exchange of official delegations, and strengthening cooperation in various economic, educational, and development-related fields.

Earlier, Afghanistan had issued a statement condemning the Pahalgam Terror attack and said that such incidents undermine efforts to ensure peace and stability in the region.

