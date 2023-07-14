Indian student kicked, punched by Khalistan supporters in Sydney: Report

Sydney, July 14 A 23-year-old Indian student was allegedly kicked, punched, and hit with the metal pole repeatedly by Khalistan supporters on Friday in Sydney’s Western Suburb of Merrylands, according to a media report.

The student, who works as a driver, was on his way to work early in the morning when he was attacked by four men who left the scene in a grey sedan, The Australia Today reported.

“As soon as I sat in my driving seat these Khalistan supporters came out of nowhere. One of them opened the left side door of my vehicle and hit me with an iron rod on my cheekbone under my left eye,” the student told the news outlet.

He said two of them were video recording the attack on their phones while four-five men were hitting him, adding that the goons were repeatedly raising the "Khalistan Zindabad" slogan the whole time.

“Everything happened within five minutes and they left saying this should be enough lesson for me for opposing the Khalistan issue, if not they are ready to give me more lessons like this,” the student said.

The New South Wales (NSW) Police arrived with paramedics on the scene after they were alerted by the passersby who witnessed the incident.

“Shortly after 5.40 am on Friday, officers attached to Cumberland Police Area Command attended Rupert Street, Merrylands West, following reports of an assault,“ the NSW police said in a statement to The Australia Today.

“The 23-year-old was allegedly kicked, punched, and hit with the metal pole repeatedly before the four men left the scene in a grey sedan," the statement added. The student was taken to Westmead Hospital with serious injuries to his head, leg, and arm.

According to The Australia Today, the victim is going through corrective surgery on his arm, which is split open at the elbow area.

Police urged people with information to contact them, adding that inquiries into the incident are on.

