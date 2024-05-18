Indian students in Kyrgyzstan advised to "stay indoors" amid mob violence

New Delhi [India], May 18 : As the mob violence against international students in Bishkek continues, the Indian Embassy in Kyrgyzstan advised the Indian students to stay indoors and to get in touch with the Indian embassy.

The Indian embassy also shared a helpline contact number for the students.

"We are in touch with our students. The situation is presently calm but students are advised to stay indoors for the moment and get in touch with the Embassy in case of any issue. Our 24x7 contact number is 0555710041," the Indian embassy in Kyrgyz.

Reportedly, there have been several incidents of mob violence against foreign students in Bishkek since last evening, the Pakistan embassy in Kyrgyzstan said in a social media post, adding that the situation heated up on Friday.

"There have been a number of incidents of mob violence against foreign students in Bishkek since last evening. According to the Kyrgyz press, the matter boiled over yesterday due to sharing online of videos of a fight between Kyrgyz students and medical students from Egypt on May 13," the Pakistan embassy stated.

Highlighting that the situation is reportedly calm now, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday, emphasised that they are monitoring the welfare of Indian students in Bishkek.

"Monitoring the welfare of Indian students in Bishkek. Situation is reportedly calm now. Strongly advise students to stay in regular touch with the Embassy," he said.

Moreover, a few hospitals of medical universities in Kyrgyz's capital and private residences of international students have been attacked, the Pakistan embassy said.

"The hostels are inhabited by students from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh. There have been reports of light injuries to a number of students from Pakistan," it added.

"So far, the violence appears to be directed against all foreign students and not specific to Pakistanis," the Pakistan embassy stressed.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif shared a post on X, highlighting that they have directed directed Pakistan's Ambassador to provide all necessary help and assistance.

"Deeply concerned over the situation of Pakistani students in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. I have directed Pakistan's Ambassador to provide all necessary help and assistance. My office is also in touch with the Embassy and constantly monitoring the situation," Shehbaz Sharif said.

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday expressed concerns about the ongoing situation in the Kyrgyz Republic.

"The reports of mob attacks on students in the Kyrgyz Republic are extremely concerning. We have established contact with the Kyrgyz authorities to ensure protection of Pakistani students. I have instructed our Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan to fully facilitate them," he said in a post shared on X.

