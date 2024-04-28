Indian warship responds to attack on Panama-flagged vessel

New Delhi [India], April 28 : Indian warship, INS Kochi on Sunday responded to the maritime security incident involving an attack on a Panama-flagged crude oil tanker, MV Andromeda Star PM, Indian Navy said in a statement on Sunday.

The distressed oil tanker was intercepted by the Indian Navy ship and an aerial recce was carried out by the Indian Navy helicopter to assess the situation.

Additionally, an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team was also deployed onboard the distressed vessel for residual risk assessment.

A total of 30 crew (including 22 Indian nationals) are reported to be safe and the vessel is continuing its scheduled transit to the next port, the navy said in its statement.

"The swift action of IN ship reiterates the commitment and resolve of the Indian Navy in safeguarding the seafarers plying through the region," it added.

