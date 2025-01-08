'Indians now seen with respect because of Modi ji': US Delegate at 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 8 : United States delegate, Sarabjit Singh Dhillon, attending the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Odisha, expressed his admiration for India's progress and organisation of the even and said there has been a huge improvement in India's image globally under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Speaking toon Wednesday, Dhillon highlighted the positive impact of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's diplomatic efforts, citing his recent visit to Australia.

"India's relationship with foreign countries has improved a lot. Recently, PM Modi visited Australia. We as migrants get a lot of attention from foreigners now. India is improving in every field. People see us and India with respect now because of Modi ji." he said.

"Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is very well organised...It is great to see India prospering and going ahead," Dhillon added.

Further, Baba Daljit Singh, another US delegate praised PM Modi and highlighted his contribution to the minorities and Sikhs.

"Modi ji is doing 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', and in the next couple of years, India will also be a world superpower. All that Modi ji has done for minorities and Sikhs, no one ever has done before...President Trump will take oath soon, and PM Modi and Trump are good friends. This is good news for the future for us...I want to see him ( PM Modi) as the leader in India," Baba Daljit Singh said to ANI.

G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant hailed India's efforts at Pravasi Bharatiya Divas and said it can be great if NRI entrepreneurs can create boutique resorts in Odisha and contribute in its economic growth.

"If we can use the inherent strength of Odisha in terms of its temple architecture, unique crafts and crafts villages, this can be the finest destination in the world. You need to create experiences around it...Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is a great occasion if we can get 150 NRI entrepreneurs to come to Odisha to create boutique resorts and experiences here...We have reached the stage of our growth where we should not do anything number 2 but aim for the world's best," Kant said.

An orthopaedic surgeon Kayur Bhuj, attending the event reflected on attending the event, and said that everyone wants to give something back to India.

"Everybody who comes here takes out their own time from their own busy professions or businesses, and they spend their own air travel and their hotel accommodation costs. This is because of the people of Indian origin. They feel that they want to learn something from India. They want to give something back to India," he said.

Notably, the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, themed 'Diaspora's Contribution to a Viksit Bharat,' aims to engage and connect with the overseas Indian diaspora.

The event, being held in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, from January 8-10, 2025, has attracted delegates from over 50 countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the convention on January 9, which will also feature a virtual address by Christine Carla Kangaloo, President of of Trinidad and Tobago. Dev Pragad, CEO and co-founder of Newsweek, is the guest of honour at the Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas on 8th January.

According to MEA, Prime Minister will remotely flag off the inaugural journey of the Pravasi Bharatiya Express, a special Tourist Train for the Indian diaspora, which will depart from the Nizamuddin Railway Station in Delhi and will travel to multiple destinations of tourist and religious importance in India for a period of three weeks.

On January 10, President Droupadi Murmu will grace the valedictory session of the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention and present the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards at Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Express is being conducted under the Pravasi Teertha Darshan Yojana of the Ministry of External Affairs. Over 3,000 delegates from 70 countries have arrived in Odisha for the event.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday, highlighted the pivotal role of India's younger generation in driving global developments.

Reflecting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's connection with the youth, Jaishankar shared a memory of Indian badminton player P V Sindhu.

He recalled her saying, "I still recall some time ago an observation by a famous Indian badminton player PV Sindhu on why PM Modi is a youth icon. She summed it up as his attitude which moved the nation from 'chalta hai' to 'badal sakta hai' to 'hoga kaise nahi.'"

Jaishankar emphasised that the younger generations are shaping significant global changes, including innovations in AI, electric vehicles (EVs), startups, and even sports like cricket and chess.

"At a time when so many key developments in the world are being shaped by the younger generations - whether we talk of AI or EV, innovation or startups, cricket, chess or any sports - at home we have just started our journey of Viksit Bharat in the Amrit Kaal... While development itself is a very complex task - but it becomes easier when we are confident that nothing is beyond us," he added.

