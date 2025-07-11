India's Consulate in Seattle hosts mango tasting event

Seattle [US], July 11 : As part of the Indian Consulate General in Seattle's trade promotion and increased market access initiatives, CGI, in partnership with Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) hosted a special event showcasing the "Flavors of Indian Mangoes" on Thursday (local time).

The event curated a mango tasting experience offering the best of the five distinct varieties of Indian mangoes, i.e., Dussehri, Chausa, Langra, Mallika, and Totapuri, for leading importers and select media from Seattle, the Consulate said in a statement.

In a post on X, the Consulate said, "King of Fruits: Mangoes from India savoured in Seattle! In partnership with APEDA, CGI Seattle showcased five distinct varieties of Indian Mangoes today Dussehri, Chausa, Langra, Mallika and Totapuri. Thanks Washington State Attorney General Nick Brown, State Senator Dhingra and Seattle Port Commissioner Sam Cho - for participating in the mango tasting session!"

King of Fruits: Mangoes from India savoured in Seattle! In partnership with APEDA, CGI Seattle showcased five distinct varieties of Indian Mangoes today ➡️ DUSSEHRI ➡️ CHAUSA ➡️ LANGRA ➡️ MALLIKA ➡️ TOTAPURI Thanks Washington State Attorney General Nick Brown, State… pic.twitter.com/3JSCyxqHM9 — India In Seattle (@IndiainSeattle) July 11, 2025

Washington State Attorney General Nick Brown was the Guest of Honour, along with Washington State Senator Manka Dhingra and Seattle Port Commissioner Sam Cho. The participating dignitaries savoured each of the five mango varieties and appreciated their distinctive aroma, texture, and sweetness.

During the event, presentations by industry experts also underscored how "Mango-The King of Fruits" is celebrated in India across cultures, as a uniquely shared family experience. It may be noted that in 2024, mangoes from India registered a 19 per cent growth in exports to the United States, reaffirming it as one of the key export markets, as per the statement.

In another Indian Food Festival and Mango Promotion event, hosted in Redmond on July 9, a separate session on mango tasting was organised, which was attended by Washington State Representative Alex Ybarra, along with other leading members of the media and the Indian American community. Meetings between exporters of Indian mangoes and US Retail representatives were also held on the sidelines to explore opportunities for wider availability of premium Indian mangoes in the regional market of the US Pacific Northwest, the statement said.

