'India's development since last 10 years just a trailer,' PM Modi

Moscow [Russia], July 9 : Addressing Indians living in Russia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday at a community programme in Moscow said that whatever India achieved in the last 10 years was just a trailer and that there is more to come in the upcoming years.

PM Modi said that after 60 years, a party forming a government for the first time is a big event. But, the media was so focused on him, that some other important matters were not given enough limelight.

"After 60 years, a government being elected for the third time in India is a very big thing in itself. State Assembly elections were held in four states- Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. The NDA won in these four states with a clean sweep majority," he said.

"In Odisha, the Jagannath Yatra is going on. Besides, Odisha has brought about a big revolution. That is the reason why I am wearing a traditional scarf worn in Odisha," he added.

"The Odisha has brought about a great revolution and that is why I have also come here to talk to you wearing an Odia scarf. As the Jagannath Yatra is going on in Odisha, I want to say that may Lord Jagannath shower his blessings on all of you. May you all gain success and prosperity," PM Modi further said.

PM Modi added that when Indian students were stuck in Russia amid war, President Putin helped them reach safely back to India.

"I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the people of Russia and India's friend Putin for this effort. Many young Indian students go to Russia for education purposes," he said.

The Prime Minister said that associations formed by groups of students helped keep the Indian language and the culture of different states alive by celebrating different festivals.

"These associations celebrate Holi, Diwali and other festivals with vigour and enthusiasm. I thank them for being close to their roots even while being away from the country," Modi added.

