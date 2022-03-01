India's dolphins, gharials, spotted eagles face threat by ingesting plastic

Nairobi, March 1 A new report on Tuesday about plastic pollution and migratory species mapped hotspots and assessed ...

Nairobi, March 1 A new report on Tuesday about plastic pollution and migratory species mapped hotspots and assessed its risk on migratory species in the Ganga and Mekong river basins which are protected under the UN's Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals

