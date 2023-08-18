India's envoy to Peru Vishvas Vidu Sapkal also appointed ambassador to Bolivia

New Delhi [India], August 18 : Vishvas Vidu Sapkal, India's Ambassador to Peru has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador to Bolivia.

Vishvas Vidu Sapkal is an Indian Foreign Service Office of 1998 batch. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

Ministry of External Affairs in the press release said, "Shri Vishvas Vidu Sapkal (IFS: 1998), presently Ambassador of India to the Republic of Peru, has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to the Plurinational State of Bolivia, with residence in Lima."

In his previous assignments, Vishvas Vidu Sapkal served as High Commissioner of India to Fiji, Cook Islands, Kiribati, Nauru, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu, and Consul General of India in Russia's Petersburg. He has also served in different capacities in Russia, Armenia, Egypt and the US, according to his profile mentioned on Indian Embassy in Peru's website.

He has done special assignments at India Africa Forum Summit as Director (IAFS) in New Delhi in November 2015, Chief Coordinator for the 12th World Hindi Conference, Fiji in February 2023, Chief Liaison Officer - 3rd Summit of “Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) held in Papua New Guinea in May 2023.

In the Ministry of External Affairs, Vishvas Vidu Sapkal worked in Northern Division, MER Division and Finance Division in various capacities. He was Joint Secretary (BIMSTEC, SAARC and NALANDA) in May-November 2019. He was Joint Secretary (South) from November 2019- June 2023. He also worked as Joint Secretary (Indo-Pacific) from August 2021 to January 2022.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor