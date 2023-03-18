India's envoy to UK pays visit to Royal Military Academy

London [UK], March 18 : Indian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Vikram Doraiswami met Commandant Major General Zack Stenning OBE at the Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst and discussed engagements in the Professional Military Education domain.

Taking to Twitter, India's High Commission in London said, "HC @VDoraiswami visited the Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst @BritishArmy on 17 Mar 2023 and had productive discussions with the Commandant Major General Zack Stenning OBE about engagements in the Professional Military Education domain."

India and UK share a good relationship. Recently, both the country signed the Young Professional Scheme where Vikram K Doraiswami was also present.

The event took place at the High Commission of India in London. Further details and implementation dates will be shared soon regarding the scheme.

"HC @VDoraiswami & PUS Home @MatthewRycroft1 signed & exchanged the letters for formalising the Young Professional Scheme at an event @HCI_London today. Further details and implementation date will be shared soon. @MEAIndia @PIBHomeAffairs @ukhomeoffice @DoC_GoI @ @DDNewslive," the official handle of the High Commission of India in London tweeted.

Earlier in November, in a video message, British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced the launch of the young professional scheme at the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia where both the leaders met each other for the first time.

The Young Professionals Scheme will allow graduates aged between 18-30 to get a two-year visa to study in each other's countries and help the youth understand the culture of one another.

Rishi Sunak is the first Indian-origin Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. India and the United Kingdom have a multi-dimensional strategic partnership.

Prime Minister Modi met his UK counterpart Rishi Sunak on Wednesday on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Bali and their discussions also touched on important sectors of collaboration such as trade, mobility, defence and security.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the state of the wide-ranging India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and progress on the Roadmap 2030 for Future Relations, according to an official statement of the Ministry of External Affairs.

