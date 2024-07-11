India's first International Gen AI conclave showcases Kerala's AI ambitions

Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], July 11 : The inaugural Gen AI Conclave in India has marked a pivotal moment for Kerala, drawing leaders and experts from across industries to explore the transformative potential of artificial intelligence (AI).

Hosted in Kochi, the event has underscored Kerala's ambitions to emerge as a leading hub for generative AI, integrating the latest technologies into its educational curriculum and fostering innovation.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan emphasised the significance of the conclave, stating, "This is a stepping stone towards elevating Kerala into the hub of generative AI in the country."

He highlighted Kerala's proactive measures in integrating AI across sectors, fostering innovation, and supporting entrepreneurship. "We aim to attract global attention to Kerala's AI policies and industries," he added.

Kerala Law Minister P Rajeev echoed Vijayan's sentiments, calling the conclave a historic moment for the state and the nation. "We have integrated AI into school curriculums and transformed university syllabi," Rajeev noted.

"Hosting this international conclave in Kochi will accelerate our efforts and enhance human resource capabilities for the AI industry, creating numerous employment opportunities."

Industry experts also shared insights into AI's transformative potential. Dmitri Gamarnik, MD and owner of Comparus, discussed AI's role in banking automation.

"Eighty percent of banking processes can be fully automated with generative AI in the next three to five years," Gamarnik stated. He emphasised AI's ability to analyze risks and optimise banking processes effectively.

Elias Zamora Sillero, Chief Data Officer of Sevilla FC, highlighted AI's impact on sports scouting. "We have matured in data scouting and are now using generative AI to extract meaningful insights from expert opinions," Sillero explained.

"This approach helps us identify talent based on nuanced criteria beyond keywords."

Dinesh Nirmal, Senior VP of Development, Software at IBM, underscored the broad applicability of generative AI across domains.

"The Gen AI Conclave aims to uplift university students, startups, and government agencies alike," Nirmal stated. "India's vast skill pool presents significant opportunities for AI-driven growth in diverse sectors."

The Gen AI Conclave has set a precedent for advancing AI capabilities in India, with Kerala at the forefront of fostering innovation and collaboration in artificial intelligence.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor