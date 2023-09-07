India’s G20 presidency highly ambitious one, has dealt with issues like global health: British High Commissioner Alex Ellis

London [UK], September 7 : British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis on Thursday said India’s G20 presidency has been a highly ambitious one and has dealt with issues like disaster resilient infrastructure, global health, and global food chains.

“We're reaching the climax of India's G20 presidency with the summit in Delhi. This has been an incredibly ambitious presidency. It's been ambitious on substance, dealing with the big issues like disaster resilient, infrastructure, global health, global food chains,” the British High Commissioner said.

Ellis said these are the priorities that the UK and India share together as part of a broad and deep partnership agreed two years ago, which we want to drive further.

He said: “Partnership between two of the largest democracies in the world, also the fifth and sixth biggest economies in the world, benefits the UK, it benefits India and it benefits the world.”

The British High Commission in India on Thursday tweeted: “Over 220 meetings across 60 cities and 16 ministerial visits. The much awaited #G20 Summit is less than 48 hours away.”

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty will arrive in India on Friday to support India’s G20 presidency and UK-India partnership.

Meanwhile, New Delhi is geared up to host the G20 Leader’s Summit in the national capital at the newly inaugurated Bharat Mandapam.

This is the first time that the G20 Summit is taking place under India’s presidency. The event will be graced by many global leaders and delegates. Extensive preparations and arrangements have been made for the summit, with the intention of showcasing both India’s soft power as well as modern face.

Formed in 1999, the G20 was formed to maintain global financial stability by incorporating middle-income countries.

India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year and about 200 meetings related to G20 were organized in 60 cities across the country. The 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies.

A G20 Leaders’ declaration will be adopted at the conclusion of the G20 Summit, stating Leaders’ commitment towards the priorities discussed and agreed upon during the respective ministerial and working group meetings.

The next G20 presidency is going to be taken over by Brazil in 2024, followed by South Africa in 2025.

