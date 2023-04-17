India's G20 Presidency worked to further global good, create a better planet: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], April 17 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that India's G20 Presidency is guided by the principle of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' and in line with ''Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.' PM Modi stated that India's G20 Presidency has worked to "further global good and create a better planet."

His tweet came in response to G20 India's tweet on the microblogging site.

G20 India in a tweet said that India's G20 Presidency has reached its 100th event with the meeting of Agricultural Chief Scientists in Varanasi on Monday. Notably, India assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1, 2022 and will continue until November 30, 2023.

"India's #G20 Presidency reaches its th event with Meeting of Agricultural Chief Scientists in #Varanasi today! Midway in its journey, #G20India is a mass movement that has provided unique experiences to 12000+ delegates & brought the world to every corner of India!," G20 India tweeted.

In another tweet, G20 India noted that India through the G20 events demonstrates its cultural heritage and diversity, tourism potential, development and determination to the world.

G20 India tweeted, "Through events, India showcased its cultural heritage & diversity, tourism potential, development & determination to the world. #G20India in numbers: 41 Cities 28 States & UTs 12,000+ delegates 111 nationalities 7000 artists."

India celebrated a key milestone in the G20 Presidency on Monday with the hosting of its 100th G20 meeting of Agriculture Chief Scientists (MACS) in Varanasi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in the press release. The MEA noted that in-person participation during India's G20 Presidency is among the largest ever.

"In-person participation during India's G20 Presidency is among the largest ever. Over 12,300 delegates, from over 110 nationalities have attended G20-related meetings so far. This includes participation from G20 members, 9 invitee countries and 14 international orgzations," the MEA said in the press release.

It further said, "As on date, the 100 G20 meetings have been held in 41 cities, covering 28 States and Union Territories. Meetings are being orgzed across the length and breadth of India with the full support and participation of State Governments and Union Territories."

India during its G20 Presidency will be hosting foreign delegates for more than 200 G20-related meetings in around 60 cities across India, according to an MEA press release. All 13 Sherpa Track Working Groups, 8 Finance Track Workstreams, 11 Engagement Groups and 4 Initiatives have embarked on substantive interactions.

The MEA in the press release said, "A new Working Group on Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR), a new Engagement Group "Startup 20" and a new Initiative Chief Science Advisers' Roundtable (CSAR) have been operationalized in our G20 Presidency. The 11 Engagement Groups provide a platform for dialogue among the private sector, academia, civil society, youth and women, as well as institutions including the Parliaments, audit authorities and urban administrations."

During its G20 Presidency, India is amplifying the voice and concerns of the Global South and developing nations. According to MEA, unique experiences demonstrating India's diversity, inclusive traditions and cultural richness are an integral part of the visiting delegates' programme. Millet-based dishes have been included in the menu and various cultural performances and excursions have been orgzed.

"Over 150 cultural events, with the participation of over 7,000 artists, showcasing local and national art forms, have been held. Many Jan Bhagidari activities are also being simultaneously held with active public participation in a whole-of-nation and whole-of-society approach, making India's G20 Presidency a 'People's G20'," the MEA said in the press release.

The MEA further said, "These include G20 University Connect lecture series, Model G20 meetings, Special G20 sessions in Schools/Universities, G20 Pavilions in major festivals, Quiz contests, Selfie competitions, #G20India stories, and hundreds of other G20-theme events by the civil society and private sector."

