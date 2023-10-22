India's humanitarian aid for Palestinian people arrives in Egypt

Cairo [Egypt], October 22 : The humanitarian aid sent by India for the people of Palestine arrived in Egypt on Sunday, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The Indian envoy to Egypt, Ajit Gupte handed over the relief material to the Egyptian Red Crescent for onward transmission to Palestine.

"India's humanitarian aid for the people of Palestine arrives in Egypt. Amb @indembcairo

@AjitVGupte handed over the relief material to the Egyptian Red Crescent for onward transmission to Palestine," the official spokesperson of MEA, Arindam Bagchi posted on social media platform X.

Notably, the medical supplies sent for the people of Palestine included essential life-saving medicines and protective and surgical items aimed at handling emergency medical conditions. While arranging the medical supply, wound care was also taken into consideration.

Fluids and painkillers have been included in humanitarian aid for immediate relief. The disaster relief material weighing approximately 32 tons includes tents, sleeping bags, tarpaulins, basic sanitary utilities, water purification tablets etc.

An Indian Air Force C17 aircraft carrying the relief supplies departed from the Hindon airbase at 8 am in the morning.

Taking to X, Arindam Bagchi stated, "India sends Humanitarian aid to the people of Palestine! An IAF C-17 flight carrying nearly 6.5 tonnes of medical aid and 32 tonnes of disaster relief material for the people of Palestine departs for El-Arish airport in Egypt. The material includes essential life-saving medicines, surgical items, tents, sleeping bags, tarpaulins, sanitary utilities, water purification tablets among other necessary items."

India has sent humanitarian aid to Palestine amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. Israel launched counter-offensive against Hamas after the latter launched a 'surprise attack' against the former on October 7.

On Saturday, as many as 20 trucks carrying humanitarian aid were finally allowed to enter the Gaza Strip through Egypt's Rafah border. However, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that "needs are far higher" in the enclave that has more than 2 million people.

He also called for the "safe passage of additional aid convoys across the enclave".The Rafah border crossing was opened for a short window on Saturday morning to let 20 aid trucks enter Gaza from Egypt. Though many have welcomed the brief reopening, rights groups have asserted that much more aid is needed.

Taking to X, Ghebreyesus stated, "@WHO medical supplies crossed the Rafah border. But the needs are far higher. To meet the urgent health needs of all people in Gaza, we call for: -safe passage of additional aid convoys across the enclave -protection of all humanitarian workers -sustained access for health aid."

European Commission Chief Ursula von der Leyen called it an "important first step that will alleviate the suffering of innocent people."

Taking to X, Ursula von der Leyen stated, "I welcome the opening of the Rafah border crossing point to Gaza for humanitarian aid. This is an important first step that will alleviate the suffering of innocent people. My thanks go to all those involved who made this possible."

