India's Indo-Pacific Ocean initiative contains marine resources as key pillar, says PM Modi

Noting that India has always been a maritime civilisation and its Indo-Pacific Ocean initiative contains marine resources as a key pillar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said New Delhi supports the French initiative of 'high-ambition coalition on biodiversity beyond national jurisdiction'.

Addressing the high-level segment of 'One Ocean Summit' through a video message, the Prime Minister said India is committed to eliminating single-use plastic.

One Ocean Summit is being organised by France from February 9 to 11 in cooperation with the United Nations and the World Bank.

The objective of the summit is to mobilise the international community to take tangible action towards preserving and supporting healthy and sustainable ocean ecosystems.

The Prime Minister congratulated France President Emmanuel Macron on the "important global initiative for oceans".

"India has always been a maritime civilisation. Our ancient scriptures and literature talk about the gifts of the Oceans including marine life. Today, our security and prosperity are linked to oceans," the Prime Minister said.

"India's Indo-Pacific Ocean initiative contains marine resources as a key pillar. India supports the French initiative of a high ambition coalition on biodiversity beyond national jurisdiction. We hope for a legally binding international treaty this year," he added.

The Prime Minister said India recently undertook a nationwide awareness campaign to clean plastic and other wastes from coastal areas.

He said India will be happy to join France in launching a global initiative on single used plastic

"Three hundred thousand young people collected almost 13 tons of plastic waste. I have also directed our navy to contribute hundred ship days this year to clean plastic waste from the seas. India will be happy to join France in launching a global initiative on single used plastic," he said.

PM Modi had launched the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) at the East Asia Summit in November 2019. IPOI seeks to ensure the security and stability of the regional maritime domain. It is an open, non-treaty based initiative for countries to work together for cooperative and collaborative solutions to common challenges in the region.

