India's industrial output rose by 5.6% in February 2023

New Delhi, April 12 India's industrial output, which is measured by the index of industrial production (IIP), rose by 5.6 per cent in February, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Wednesday.

Between April 2022 and February 2023, industrial output registered a growth of 5.5 per cent. The January IIP growth was revised to 5.2 per cent.

The official data showed that manufacturing sector's output rose by 5.3 per cent in February 2023, while mining output rose 4.6 per cent, and power generation 8.2 per cent during the month under review.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor