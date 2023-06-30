India's key infrastructure sectors' growth fell to 4.3% in May

New Delhi, June 30 The eight key infrastructure sectors' growth fell to 4.3 per cent in May 2023, owing to a slide in the production of crude oil, natural gas as well as electricity, as per government data released on Friday.

The core sector growth was 19.3 per cent in May 2022, while in April 2023 the key infrastructure sectors had recorded a growth rate of 4.3 per cent.

During April-May this fiscal, the output growth of these eight sectors had slowed down to 4.3 per cent as against 14.3 per cent in the corresponding period.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor