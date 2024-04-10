India's nominee Jagjit Pavadia re-elected to International Narcotics Control Board

New York [US], April 10 : India's nominee Jagjit Pavadia has been re-elected to International Narcotics Control Board at elections held in New York, for the term 2025-2030, after receiving the highest number of votes in the elections conducted by the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

Lauding the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations and the team at the Ministry of External Affairs, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said "good work."

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "Today, India's nominee Ms Jagjit Pavadia has been re-elected to the International Narcotics Control Board at elections held in New York, for the term 2025-2030. India secured the highest number of votes amongst all elected members states to the Board."

In a press release, the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations thanked all the member state for their support and trust they have placed in India's nominee.

"India's nominee Ms. Jagjit Pavadia was today elected by the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) as a member of the International Narcotics Control Board (INCB) for the third term from 2025-2030. In the process, Ms. Pavadia received the highest number of votes among all the candidates for this position. The Permanent Mission of India thanks all the member states for their valuable support and the trust they have placed on India's nominee," Permanent Mission of India to the UN said.

Taking to X, the Permanent Mission of India to the UN stated, "Today, a significant triumph for India at the UN, clinching a prestigious re-election to the International Narcotics Control Board for 2025-2030 and earning seats across several key UN bodies."

According to the press release, India was also elected by acclamation to the Commission on the Status of Women for the term 2025-2029, the Executive Board of the United Nations Children's Fund for the term 2025-2027, the Executive Board of the United Nations Development Programme/United Nations Population Fund/United Nations Office for Project Services for the term 2025-2027, the Executive Board of the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women for the term 2025-2027, and the Executive Board of the World Food Programme for the term 2025-2027.

In the press release, the Permanent Mission of India to the UN said, "India will continue, as always, to actively contribute towards deliberations in these bodies in keeping with our overall philosophy of 'Vasudaiva Kutumbakam'."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor