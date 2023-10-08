India's Representative Office to Palestine asks Indian nationals to contact in case of emergency

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 8 : Following Hamas' terrorist attack on Israel, India's Representative Office to Palestine has asked all Indian nationals in Ramallah to directly contact the office in case of emergency or if any assistance is needed.

The Representative Office also provided a 24-hour emergency helpline.

"Public Notice In light of the prevailing security situation, Indian nationals in Palestine can directly contact the Representative Office of India to address any case of emergency or needed assistance on the 24-hour Emergency Helpline: Jawwal: 0592-916418, WhatsApp:+970-59291641," India's Representative Office to Palestine wrote on 'X' on Saturday.

A major upheaval took place in the Middle East on Saturday, when the Hamas terror group launched a "surprise attack", firing a barrage of rockets into southern and central Israel.

According to the latest developments, 250 people have been killed, at least 1104 people are injured and several Israelis have been held as hostages in Gaza, the Times of Israel reported citing officials.

At about 6:30 am (local time), a barrage of rocket fire began from Gaza into Israel, hitting several cities including Tel Aviv, Rehovot, Gedera and Ashkelon.

This was followed by several Hamas terrorists entering Israel from the Gaza Strip and taking over Israeli towns.

Hamas military commander Muhammad Al-Deif called the operation "Al-Aqsa Storm" and said that the assault on Israel was a response to attacks on women, the desecration of the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem and the ongoing siege of Gaza, CNN reported.

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Israel on Saturday issued an advisory for its nationals, requesting them to remain vigilant and observe safety protocols.

"In view of the current situation in Israel, all Indian nationals in Israel are requested to remain vigilant and observe safety protocols as advised by local authorities. Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary movement and stay close to safety shelters. For additional information, please see the Israeli Home Front Command website (https://www.oref.org.il/en or their preparedness brochure. In case of an emergency, please contact us at +97235226748, or leave a message a cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in. The Embassy personnel remain at your disposal for any further guidance," read the advisory.

