India's UN envoy Arindam Bagchi meets IMD delegation; discusses areas of collaboration with World Meteorological Organisation

Geneva [Switzerland], April 19 : The India Meteorological Department paid a courtesy call to India's permanent representative to the United Nations in Geneva, Arindam Bagchi and discussed areas of collaboration with the World Meteorological Organisation.

The Indian Meteorological Department delegation also briefed Bagchi on the third session of the World Meteorological Organisation's (WMO) Commission for Observations, Infrastructure, and Information Systems (INFCOM).

They also celebrated 150 years of the establishment of IMD, with a focus on early warning for all & Global Greenhouse Gas Watch.

"Indiametdept delegation paid a courtesy call on PR @abagchimea to brief him on 3rd Session of @WMO INFCOM, & discuss areas of collaboration with @WMO marking celebrations of 150 years of establishment of IMD, with focus on Early Warning for all & Global Greenhouse Gas Watch," India at UN posted on X.

Earlier this month, Arindam Bagchi met the Director General of the World Health Organisation, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in Geneva and discussed areas of India-WHO collaboration in Global Health.

In a post on X, the Permanent Mission of India in Geneva wrote, "Strengthening India's ties with @WHO!"

Earlier in October, former MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi was appointed India's next Permanent Representative to the United Nations and other international organizations in Geneva.

