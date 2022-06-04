'India's visit to Gabon, Senegal fruitful'

The Indian delegation, led by Vice President M Venkaiya Naidu on his recent visit to Gabon and Senegal, was very fruitful which resulted in strengthening the relationship between the nations in several sectors including Health, Agriculture, Trade and culture, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Health and Family Welfare, Dr Bharti Pravin Pawar said while speaking to ANI.

Indian delegation on Saturday has concluded two countries' visits to Gabon and Senegal. Now, the delegation is on the way to Qatar, the last leg of a three-nation tour.

Dr Bharti Pravin Pawar, who is a part of the High-level delegation on a three-nation visit, says the talks with Gabon and Senegal were very intellectual and strengthened the bilateral relationship between India with both the countries.

We discussed many sectors like health, agriculture, trade, culture, and others during delegation-level talks in Gabon. Indian Pharma firms are also working in Gabon and its leadership also seeking more establishment of Indian companies to work in Gabon, said Dr Pawar in a further statement.

She also said that we have today completed the Senegal visit where the President of the country showed great thanks to our Prime Minister Narender Modi for helping in the Covid pandemic time with vaccines, medicine, and other Medical Equipment. He said that while the World was struggling with the crucial time in the pandemic, India helped us which can never be forgotten.

During these two countries' visits, India signed two MoU in Gabon and three MoU in Senegal in different sectors which underlined the warm and friendly relations between the two countries, she stated.

During the visit to Senegal, Vice President M Venkaiya Naidu also designated India as the largest democracy in the world, and Senegal, as one of the most stable and model democracies in Africa.

He appreciated Senegal for conducting presidential, parliamentary and local elections very peacefully since its Independence, in a free, fair and transparent manner.

"Just like India, democracy has been the bulwark of Senegal to guarantee political stability, economic growth, social cohesion and prominence in the international community," he added.

During this visit, the Vice President is being accompanied by Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Sushil Kumar Modi, Member of Parliament, Vijay Pal Singh Tomar, Member of Parliament, P. Raveendranath, Member of Parliament and senior officials from the Vice President's Secretariat and the Ministry of External Affairs.

( With inputs from ANI )

