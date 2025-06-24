Indigo resumes operation on Middle Eastern routes as airports reopen

New Delhi [India], June 24 : Indigo has announced that it is "prudently and progressively" resuming operations on Middle Eastern routes as airports across the region gradually reopen.

As per an official statement, the airlines said that they continue to monitor the situation closely and fully consider the safest available flight paths to ensure secure and seamless travel.

In a post on X on Tuesday, Indigo said, "As airports across the Middle East gradually reopen, we are prudently and progressively resuming operations on these routes."

"We continue to monitor the situation closely and are fully considering the safest available flight paths to ensure secure and seamless travel. Please stay updated via our mobile app or website," it further reads.

Earlier, IndiGo announced the suspension of its flights to and from the Middle East due to the 'evolving situation'. In a post on X, the airlines announced that all flights going to and coming from Doha, Dubai, Dammam, Bahrain, Kuwait, Abu Dhabi, Fujairah, Madinah, Muscat, Sharjah, Jeddah, Riyadh, Tbilisi and Ras Al-Khaimah "have been suspended at least until 1000 hrs today".

This came amid the ongoing conflict in the West Asia region. United States President Donald Trump announced on Monday (local time) what he described as a "complete and total" ceasefire between Israel and Iran, stating that it would take effect in approximately six hours.

The conflict began on June 13 when Israel launched a massive airstrike on Iranian military and nuclear sites, code-named "Operation Rising Lion". In retaliation, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) initiated a large-scale drone and missile campaign called 'Operation True Promise 3', targeting Israeli fighter jet fuel production facilities and energy supply centres.

Tensions escalated further after the US conducted precision airstrikes early Sunday morning on three key Iranian nuclear facilities under "Operation Midnight Hammer".

Iran retaliated by launching multiple missiles at US military installations in Qatar and Iraq, including the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the largest US military base in the region, CNN reported.

