Indigo tops with 55.7% market share, Vistara 2nd, AI 3rd in Nov

New Delhi, Dec 19 Indigo flew ahead of other airlines during November with 55.7 per cent share of the domestic aviation sector, while Vistara secured the second slot with market share of 9.3 per cent.

As per the data for November of aviation regulator DGCA released on Monday, Indigo carried 65.01 lakh air passengers during the month while Vistara carried 10.87 lakh.

Air India was at third position with 10.63 lakh passengers and 9.1 per cent market share. Similarly, Go Air, with 8.70 lakh passengers, had a market share of 7.5 per cent during November.

As per the DGCA data, the overall cancellation rate of scheduled domestic airlines for the month has been 0.25 per cent, and the main reasons have been identified as weather, technical, or operational. The maximum of 41.7 per cent flights were cancelled due to technical reasons and 31.6 per cent due to weather-related reasons during the month.

Domestic aviation traffic continues to record growth as passengers carried by domestic airlines during January-November 2022 stood at 11.05 crore as against 7.26 crore during the corresponding period of previous year, registering annual growth of 52.19 per cent and monthly growth of 11.06 per cent.

