Indo-Canadian arrested in connection with fatal shooting of teen

Toronto, Jan 30 An 18-year-old Indo-Canadian has been taken into custody and an arrest warrant has been issued for a 16-year-old in connection with the shooting death of a fellow Indian-origin teen last month.

Preetpaul Singh was arrested after homicide investigators executed a search warrant at a house in Brampton, Ontario, and has been charged with accessory after the fact to commit an indictable offence, the Peel Police said in a release.

On December 19, 2023, a local hospital notified Peel Police about 18-year-old Nishan Thind who was admitted with a gunshot wound just before 6 pm.

Police said Thind, who succumbed to his injuries in the hospital, was shot at an unknown location and time.

The alleged shooter, a 16-year-old boy, continues to be at large and is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for manslaughter.

He cannot be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the police said in a recent statement.

Police said active investigation into the case is on and anyone with information is asked to contact homicide detectives.

