Indo-Canadian part of team to hire nurses from Karnataka
By IANS | Published: December 4, 2022 02:27 PM 2022-12-04T14:27:04+5:30 2022-12-04T14:35:23+5:30
New Delhi, Dec 4 An Indian-origin health official is part of a visiting team that is setting up a recruitment desk in Bengaluru to hire Indian nurses for a Canadian province that faces acute labour shortages in its healthcare sector.
Rahul Parayil Girijappan, Director of Critical Care Services with Central Health in Newfoundland and Labrador
