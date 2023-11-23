Indo-Canadian physiotherapist faces additional sexual assault charges

Toronto, Nov 23 A 53-year-old Indian-origin physiotherapist in Canada's Ontario province is facing additional charges in an ongoing sexual assault investigation after more victims came forward, police said.

Iraj Daneshvar was arrested on Thursday, and charged with two additional counts of sexual assault by the York Regional Police's Criminal Investigations Bureau, in conjunction with Sexual Assault and Crimes Against Children Unit.

Investigators received information on October 23 that a victim was sexually assaulted during a physiotherapy visit at a clinic in the area of Yonge Street and Centre Street in Richmond Hill.

On October 30, he was charged with one count of sexual assault causing bodily harm, following which the public was notified.

"As a result, other victims came forward and reported being sexually assaulted by the suspect under similar circumstances," The York Regional Police said in a statement.

Police believe there may be other victims who have not yet come forward and they are urging them to contact police as soon as possible.

In August this year, 55-year-old Ajay Gupta was arrested in Toronto for allegedly sexually assaulting two women during job interviews.

Toronto Police said that during the interviews, Gupta would instruct the victims how to meditate and then sexually assault them.

In June, Gurpartap Singh Walia and his son Sumrit Walia were arrested and charged in Calgary for sexually assaulting and exploiting multiple teenage girls over the course of several months.

An investigation by the Calgary Police Service Child Abuse Unit found that the duo provided girls, not of consenting age, alcohol, vapes and drugs in exchange for sex.

