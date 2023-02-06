Indo-Canadian woman Jassi 'butchered for love': Author

Chandigarh, Feb 6 Twenty-two years ago, a Canadian-born Indian woman, Jassi, paid a heavy price for defying her parents to marry a poor peasant from Jagraon in Punjab.

She was kidnapped, defaced and killed. Her husband, Sukhwinder Mithu, survived the murderous attack on him but has been a living corpse since then.

On one side, he's fighting for justice for Jassi, and on the other, he's fighting the influential persons, 'corrupt' police who slapped one after another seven 'false' police cases on him.

All this to make him submit.

Mithu has already been acquitted in six of those cases, and the Commission for Inquiry into false police cases upheld his innocence along with an award of compensation of punishment for guilty cops.

However, the orders issued by Justice Mehtab Singh Gill

