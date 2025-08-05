Indo Pacific is correct evolution of Asia Pacific, says visiting Philippines President Marcos Jr

Mexico City [Mexico], August 5 : Philippines' President Ferdinand Romualdez Indo Pacific is correct evolution of Asia Pacificon Tuesday noted that what used to be referred to as the Asia Pacific Region, the world now refers to it as the Indo-Pacific Region

"Indo Pacific is the correct evolution of Asia Pacific," the visiting Philippines President said while addressing reporters at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhawan

Marcos said that this is a reaffirmation of the alliance between Indian and the Philippines.

"I think it is a reaffirmation of the alliance and the partnership that we are strengthening. What used to be what where we used to refer to the Asia Pacific region we now refer to as the Indo Pacific region, which is I think a correct evolution of that understanding because of the global nature of all of politics and of all of trade and all of the economy. And to build upon what we already have had but to certainly to explore the many opportunities that have arisen in the past few years because of the new technologies and the changing state of the global economy and the geopolitical the geopolitics around us now," he said.

Marcos was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present on the occasion.

He is set to hold a high-level delegation talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital later today.

On Monday, he held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar as he marked the beginning of his five-day state visit to the country.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Delighted to call on President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr of the Philippines this evening in Delhi at the start of his State Visit. Confident that his talks with PM Narendra Modi tomorrow will significantly deepen our bilateral partnership."

This is the first visit by the President of the Southeast Asian country to India since he assumed office back in 2022, marking a significant milestone, as his visit aligns with the celebration of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two nations.

He is accompanied by First Lady Louise Araneta Marcos and a high-level delegation, including several Ministers from his Cabinet.

