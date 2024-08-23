Indo-Polish entrepreneurs laud PM Modi's visit, say it will strengthen business relations between two countries

Warsaw [Poland], August 23 : Indo-Polish entrepreneurs have lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Poland, and said it will not just boost the political but also business relations between New Delhi and Warsaw.

President of Indo-Polish Chamber of Commerce in Poland, JJ Singh said that the PM Modi's visit will help the business community not only in Poland but also in India.

He said India and Poland have a long collaboration in mining, food processing, and pharma but there is scope for further engagements in areas such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the gaming industry.

Speaking to ANI, JJ Singh said, "It's a very important historic visit. This will help not only in the political relations between India and Poland but also on the business side, because whenever a head of the state of this stature, as PM Modi visits, it will help the business community not only in Poland but in India as well. We are looking forward to the positive results which we will see after the visit is fully over."

"Poland and India have a long history of working together already in mining, food processing, food and agriculture, and pharma. But I think the new industries, what Prime Minister Modi also addressed generally in the AI, gaming industry as such. So these are the sectors which are booming in both the countries. In India, we have a start-up India program and there are a lot of startups in Poland, tapping those also can be like building future business prospects for both sides," he added.

Indo-Polish entrepreneur Pradeep Nayak also lauded PM Modi's visit and said this will pave the way for a lot more collaborations between the two nations. He also recalled helping over 80 Ukrainian families after the conflict with Russia broke out.

"It's a very big thing that the prime minister of India has visited Poland. So I'm sure that this will do a lot of good for Poland and India. I think there will be a lot of collaboration even though in the exports of Polish apples to India and of course import of spices from India to Poland as well as to the EU," Nayak said.

"I was one of the first with my friend to visit the border when the war (Russia-Ukraine) started. Later on, I took over more than 80 Ukrainian families and they stayed in my office for the whole one year. I was providing the food, accommodation, everything. basically. Not only did we take care of the Indian people, but also the Ukrainians - this is like our prime minister said - the guest is the most important, I think this proves it," he added.

Another Indo-Polish entrepreneur Chandramohan Nallur recalled his interaction with Prime Minister Modi when he acknowledged his efforts during Operation Ganga.

India launched Operation Ganga in 2022 after the Russia-Ukraine conflict broke out, to evacuate over 20,000 Indian nationals from the war-hit nation.

"It's always exciting to meet the PM. In 45 years, a PM is coming, we feel that we are the luckiest to be here. During Operation Ganga, jawans were doing their work, we went just for the sake of doing something for the country. The impact of the visit is very big. Poland is also taking it very seriously. Not only the diaspora but the Polish people are also so excited and enthusiastic. India's grandstanding on the world stage can be seen through this visit. PM Modi acknowledged my efforts during Operation Ganga earlier on videoconferencing and yesterday, I got the opportunity to shake hands with him," Nallur said.

The visit, the first by an Indian PM in 45 years, came as both nations celebrated the 70th anniversary of their diplomatic relations.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi on Thursday concluded his Poland visit and emplaned from Warsaw for the second leg of his visit in which he will travel to Ukraine.

Notably, PM Modi's visit to Ukraine is the first by an Indian Prime Minister after the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1992.

