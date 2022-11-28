Indonesia relaunches multiple entry visa

Jakarta, Nov 28 Indonesia has relaunched the multiple entry visa which was deactivated amid the Covid-19 pandemic, a top official said on Monday.

"With this visa, business people and foreign tourists are allowed to travel to Indonesia many times a year without re-applying for a visa," Xinhua news agency quoted Acting Director General of Immigration Widodo Ekatjahjana as saying.

Every time they visit Indonesia, they can stay for a maximum of 60 days, he added.

Holders of this visa are allowed to enter and leave Indonesia in Riau Islands province and they are free to visit other areas in this Southeast Asian country during the stay.

