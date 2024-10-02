Indonesia to evacuate citizens from Lebanon

Jakarta, Oct 2 Indonesia's President Joko Widodo has called for the immediate evacuation of Indonesian citizens in Lebanon following the escalating Israeli attacks in the Middle Eastern country.

The president made the statement during his working visit to the province of East Nusa Tenggara on Wednesday, stating that he has instructed Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi to take necessary actions regarding the situation, Xinhua news agency reported.

He emphasised that the protection and safety of Indonesian citizens in Lebanon must be prioritised.

According to the foreign ministry, at least 150 Indonesian citizens are still residing in Lebanon, excluding embassy staff and personnel from the Indonesian army participating in the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon.

Indonesia has urged all parties to exercise restraint in response to the latest and increasingly concerning developments in the Middle East.

The statement came after Israel launched a ground attack on Lebanon on Tuesday, while Iran fired hundreds of missiles into Israel on the same day.

