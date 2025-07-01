Indonesian authorities to review Mount Rinjani climbing safety after Brazilian climber's death

Jakarta, July 1 Indonesian authorities will evaluate the safety of the climbing system at Mount Rinjani in West Nusa Tenggara province following the tragic death of a Brazilian climber, an official said on Tuesday.

Lalu Muhamad Iqbal, Governor of West Nusa Tenggara, said that he would seek input from all relevant parties to enhance tourism safety in the region, particularly at Mt. Rinjani, to prevent similar accidents in the future.

He also noted that he had directly coordinated with Minister of Forestry Raja Juli Antoni, affirming the provincial government's commitment to work together with the ministry to improve safety conditions at Mt. Rinjani.

Previously, Deputy Governor Indah Dhamayanti Putri also emphasised the need to reassess the climbing system, including existing regulations, to help prevent further tragedies like the one involving Brazilian climber Juliana Marins, reported Xinhua news agency.

Earlier on June 25, a 27-year-old Brazilian female climber died after falling into a 600-meter-deep ravine while climbing Mount Rinjani on Indonesia's Lombok Island.

Indonesia's Search and Rescue Agency (SAR) announced on Wednesday that the victim, with the initials JDSP, had fallen into the ravine last Saturday. However, due to extreme weather and the remote location, the evacuation took longer than expected. She was found dead on Tuesday when the evacuation team finally reached her location.

Muhamad Hariyadi, head of the Mataram SAR Office in Lombok, said that one of the personnel managed to reach the victim's location in the ravine and, after an initial examination, found no signs of life on the victim.

According to the agency, the victim climbed Mount Rinjani with six of her friends and a local guide. They chose the Sembalun route and began their ascent early on June 21. Upon reaching the Cemara Nunggal point, the victim felt exhausted and was asked by the guide to rest.

The others then continued the journey to the summit, leaving her alone at the rest point. Since she did not catch up with the group, the guide decided to return to the last resting point where she had been. However, she was nowhere to be found. The group suspected she had fallen and immediately contacted the authorities for assistance.

